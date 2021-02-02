FLORENCE — James C. Clay, 85, died January 31, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park with military honors.

