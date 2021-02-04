FLORENCE — James C. Clay, 85, of Florence, passed away January 31, 2021. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Alabama A&M Alumni Association, and a U.S. Army veteran.
Visitation will be Friday, February 5, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Joseph Kuzhichalil officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park with military honors.
Mr. Clay was preceded in death by his parents, Crawford and Rosa Lee Clay; and brothers, David, Robert, and Freddy Clay.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Steele Clay; daughter, Traci Clay Reynolds (Rod) of Florence; brothers, Arthur, Jesse and George Clay; sisters, Mary Clay, and Janice Clay Williams; bonus granddaughter, Yasmir Reynolds (Tyler Williams), and bonus great-granddaughter, Makayla Williams.
Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will serve as honorary pallbearers.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
