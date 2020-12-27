FLORENCE — James C. Davis, 84 of Florence, passed away December 25, 2020. He was a member of Florence First Assembly and a U.S. Air Force veteran.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 30, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Greg Woodall officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park with military funeral honors.
Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Davis; son, Mark Davis; parents, Floyd and Lillie Davis; brothers, Marvin, and Floyd Jr.; and sisters, Gladys, Mildred, Myrtis, Maudie, and Ruby.
He is survived by his sons, Keith (Kathy), and Gary (Janice); grandchildren, Kevin, Jason, Dakota, Alison, Marshall, and Annie; and great-grandchildren, Kellyn, Koltyn, and Annsleigh.
Pallbearers will be Kevin, Jason, Dakota, and Keith Davis, Marshal White, and Chris Williard.
Adrian Landry Jr. will serve as honorary pallbearer.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
