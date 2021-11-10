FLORENCE — James C. Gooch, 94, died November 8, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Ruby Hodges Gooch. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

