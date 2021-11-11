FLORENCE — James C. Gooch, age 94, of Florence, passed away November 8, 2021. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 12, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, with Brother Henry Melton officiating.
Mr. Gooch was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Lessie Gooch; grandson, Joey Hopper; brother, Charles Gooch; and sister, Christine Jakubauskas.
Survivors include his loving wife of 71 years, Ruby Hodges Gooch; children, Sheila Hopper (Lamar Cook) and Debbie Peck (Tris); grandchildren, Mitch Hopper (Mandy), Zach Peck (Sydney) and Hannah Smithey (Josh); great-grandchildren, Levi Hopper, Lance Hopper, Gunner Hopper, Hudson Smithey, Saylor Smithey, and Eastyn Peck; and brother, Don Gooch.
Mr. Gooch was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police for over 50 years. He retired from the Alabama Marine Police with more than 30 years of service. He enjoyed deer hunting and was a member of the Twig Hunting Club.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, who will serve as honorary pallbearers, and to Hospice of North Alabama.
