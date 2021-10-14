CHEROKEE — James C. Hulett, 48, died October 12, 2021. Public viewing will be Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals.

