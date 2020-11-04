HODGES — James C. Nichols, 75, died November 2, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 9 at Mount Olive Church. Funeral will be Friday at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Mount Zion Cemetery.

