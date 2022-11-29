FULTON, MISSISSIPPI — James C. Stockton, 78, died November 26, 2022. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Burial will be in Red Bay City Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home. He was a veteran of the US Army.

