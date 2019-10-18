LEXINGTON
James Calvin Cox, age 69 of Lexington, AL passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a native of Lawrence County, retired from TVA, a United States Army veteran serving in Vietnam, and a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday October 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. Jason Vinson and Danny Pettus will be officiating. Burial will follow in Pettus Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are his wife, Judy Springer Cox of Lexington; son, Corey Cox (Jennifer) of Rogersville; daughter, Sherri Cox Roberson of Rogersville; mother, Flora Cox of Lexington; brothers, Harold Cox of Waverly, Tennessee, Danny Cox of Huntsville; sister, Carolyn Martin of Lexington; four grandchildren, Hunter Roerson, Samuel Cox, Breanna Cox and Leevi Cox.
He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Cox.
Special Thanks to Caregivers, Joni Keeton, Sharon Williams, Kay Powell, Dr. Danny McFall and Dr. Edsel Holden.
