MUSCLE SHOALS — James Calvin “J.C.” Kimbrough, age 85, of Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at his residence after an extended illness. J.C. was born in Lawrence County, Alabama on February 21, 1935, to Calvin and Lucile Whitehead Kimbrough. He was a member of Ford City Baptist Church, loved God and was devoted to his wife of 64 years, Gretta Johnson Kimbrough and to his family. He served in the Air Force, worked at Robbins Tire Company, then retired from TVA in 1985 after 26 years of service. He also loved to hunt and fish on his lake property in Waterloo, AL.
A private visitation for the family will be held at Colbert Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from 12 to 1 p.m. A graveside service will be held following the visitation at Colbert Memorial Gardens Cemetery and all family and friends are welcome to attend. Brother J.D. Harrison will officiate the graveside service. The family requests that everyone attending the services wear a mask and to please practice social distancing.
J.C. was preceded in death by his parents, and stepmother, Frances McCollister Kimbrough; brother, James Elton Kimbrough; sister, Vadis Kimbrough; son-in-law, Robert “Bob” West; niece, Deborah Moore Evans; and nephew, Terrell Moore.
He is survived by his wife, Gretta Johnson Kimbrough; sons, Steven Kimbrough (Gwen), Hillsborough, NC, Keith Kimbrough, Tuscumbia, Mark Kimbrough (Phyllis), Muscle Shoals; and a daughter, Sheryl Kimbrough West, of Tuscumbia; grandchildren, John Kimbrough (Gretchen), Stephanie Kimbrough Miller (Jeff), and Chandler Kimbrough (Delaney); great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Miller Glenn (Austin), Russell Miller (Savannah), Brylee Miller, Buckley Kimbrough and Jackson Kimbrough; great-great-grandson, Owen Glenn; goddaughter, Michelle Nesbitt Coburn (Ryan) and their children, Brodyn and Braelynn. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to North Alabama Hospice and especially our nurse Lorie Knight and all of the other wonderful nurses that helped care for J.C. during his illness. Also, a special thank you to Priscilla Jimenez and Dorothy Phillips, his private caregivers for over two years.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Miller, Russell Miller, Austin Glenn, Randy Kimbrough, Allen Kimbrough, Devon King, Greg Green and Robbie Nesbitt.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Ford City Baptist Church Building Fund.
