FLORENCE — James Carlton Kilpatrick, age 73 of Florence, passed from this life on Thursday, February 13, 2020 after an extended illness. Carlton was one in a million, always upbeat, loved music and cherished his family more than anything. Carlton was a member of Cross Point Church of Christ. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railway after 35 years of service as a conductor.
Visitation will be Monday, February 17, 2020 at Cross Point Church of Christ from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Entombment to follow in Greenview Memorial Park, Mausoleum. Officiating will be Tim Grigsby, Keith Davis and Wayne Kilpatrick.
Mr. Kilpatrick was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Carlton Kilpatrick; his mother, Omie Kilpatrick Jones; and brother-in-law, Richard Davis.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda C. Kilpatrick; sons, Kevin Lee Kilpatrick (Jennifer) and Christopher Jay Kilpatrick (April), all of Florence; grandchildren, Brandon Kilpatrick (Kaity), Brooklyn Kilpatrick, Kyndal Kilpatrick, Logan Kilpatrick and Landri Kilpatrick, all of Florence; great-granddaughter, Charlee Beth Kilpatrick of Florence; brother, Glen Kilpatrick (Susan) of Huntsville; and sisters, Barbara Davis of Florence and Linda Fox (Jerry) of St. Joseph, TN.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Kilpatrick, Kent Davis, Randall Fox, Ronnie Williams, Carmel Canerday and Glen Kilpatrick. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rusty Robbins, Steve Bigbee and Logan Kilpatrick.
Special thanks to Dr. Theresa Lango (his buddy), Dr. Danny McFall, the 2nd Floor Nurses of NAMC and Kristi Jacobs McDonald.
