TUSCUMBIA — James D. Cartee, 77, of Tuscumbia, died Saturday, December 18, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, December 20, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 21, at Vandiver Hollow Baptist Missionary Church with Dale Huckaba and Bennie Terry officiating. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.
James was a native of Greenville, South Carolina, and a member of Jubilee Baptist Church. He was a retired veteran of the U.S. Navy and the Alabama National Guard, serving in Vietnam War. James also retired from TVA, out of the IBEW and then the Iron Workers Local 321. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Cartee and parents, JD and Helen Cartee.
James is survived by his sons, Jeff Cartee (Donna D), Jodie Cartee (Donna K), Tony Cartee (Tonya), Joel Cartee (Janet), and Andy Cartee; grandchildren, Megan Minor (Chad), Kimberly Cartee, Paislee Cartee, Lea Cartee, Lacy Cartee, Logan Cartee, and Lindsey Bennett; great-grandchildren, Chloe Bennett, Zoey Bennett, Noah Bennett, Carson Ivey, Blaklynn Cartee, Jadelynn Williford, Karli Minor, and Haven Minor; sisters, Judy and Cathy Ann; and two special friends, Billy Bright and Dilbert Ashlock.
Pallbearers are Mark McCuen, Benjie Newell, Bubba Lindley, Jay Castile, Brian Vandiver, and Lane Newell. Honorary pallbearers are Greg Whitehead, Calvin Burnett, and Cade Newell.
