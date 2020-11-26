RUSSELLVILLE — James Cecil Langcuster, Sr., 90, died November 17, 2020. A private graveside service will be Monday at Knights of Pythias Cemetery with Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville, directing. He was married to Suzanne Wages Langcuster for 63 years.

