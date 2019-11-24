TUSCUMBIA — James Cecil Wallace of Tuscumbia, Alabama, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. Her visitation and service will be held at Colbert Memorial Chapel 700 HWY 43 South Tuscumbia, Alabama. Visitation will be Monday, November 25th, from 5-7 p.m. Service will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Darrell Pace; Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
James Cecil Wallace was born April 15, 1918, and was 101 years old.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph J. Wallace; and daughter Mildred.
She is survived by her four children, James, Gordon, Marvin and Michael; 14 grandchildren; 23 great grand children, and two great- great grand children.
Cecil was a founding member of Calvary Baptist Church in Tuscumbia, Alabama and was active in the church until her age and health ruled otherwise.
You may sign our online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
