James Cecil Woods was born on July 4, 1929 in Florence, Alabama to Johnnie Thomas Woods and Mattie (Wesson) Woods, both of whom preceded him in death. James Cecil passed away on November 29, 2020 in South Bend.
He married the former Betty Joan Montgomery in Florence, Alabama. They had one child, Jamie Cecil Woods of Osceola, Indiana.
James worked at Kuert Concrete for many years as a concrete truck driver. He loved working at Kuert. He was the favorite driver of many area contractors due to his skill and outgoing personality. He was responsible for training many young drivers when they started at Kuert. He also loved to farm, hunt and spend time with his family. Despite living in Indiana for over 50 years, he always considered the hills and hollows of northwest Alabama his home.
James is survived by his son, Jamie (Margaret), and five grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters that live in Florence, Alabama, Betty Jean Stanfield and Lois Eaton. He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and four sisters.
The family will delay services at this time. Funeral services will be conducted by Cruz Funeral Home of Osceola, Indiana. To leave a message of condolence for the Woods Family, please visit www.CruzFamilyFH.com.
