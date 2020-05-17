MT. HOPE — James Cleveland “J.C.” Robbins, age 78, of Mt. Hope, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at his residence.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Bethsaida Cemetery. Bro. Brian Culbreath will officiate the service.
He was preceded in death by his sons, James Jeffery “Jeff” Robbins, Mitchell “Mitch” Lynn Robbins, Michael “Mike” Lee Robbins; parents, William Wayne and Margie (Reed) Robbins; sisters, Joyce Fay Robbins White (Ronald), Janice “Jan” Marie Robbins Wheeler (Terry); brother, Johnny Wayne Robbins (Pat); and great-grandson, Lukah Robbins.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Dorthy Jean Adcock Robbins; daughters, Margaret Ann Robbins Curry (Ronald) of Town Creek, Syrhonda Rena Robbins Blade of Decatur; sons, Joseph Shannon Robbins of Athens, Jason Heath Robbins (Ashton) of Neel; step-daughter, Rhonda Adcock Lawrimore of Kentucky; nine grandchildren, Tim Curry, Josh Curry (Annie), Amber Coan Alexander (Greg), Chris Robbins, Justin Hunt, Joseph Hunt, Elizabeth Robbins Britnell (Joel), Josh Robbins, Jeffery Robbins; great-grandchildren, Trent, Luke, Levi, Lorelei, Tisen, Zoey, Emma, Aria, Henley, Evelyn, Nellie, Alisa, Taylor, Trista, Leigha; brother, Joseph William Robbins (Moulton); special great-niece, Jessica; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family wanted to give thanks to North Alabama Hospice, Susan Harbille, Carolyn Pankey, Stacey Bishop-Chaplain. The family also wanted to give a special thanks to Susan Steele at Mt. Hope Caring Place.
The pallbearers will be family members.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please call; or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
