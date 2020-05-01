FLORENCE — James Cloyd Hill, 74, of Florence, AL, passed away April 28, 2020 at his home. Mr. Hill was retired from the Chrysler Corporation and was a member of Underwood Baptist Church. He was an avid golfer. James was also a United States Army veteran.
James is survived by son, Mike Hill and girlfriend, Danielle; grandchild, Collin Hill; great-grandchild, Ember Hill; brother, Billy Ray Hill; sister, Betty Sanders.
He was preceded in death by his parents, O.D. Hill and Annie LeMay Hill; brothers, J.W. Hill and Travis Hill; sisters, Geneva Pardon, Dean Lyons and Doris Law.
There will be a private graveside service for James on Saturday at Center Hill Cemetery with Brother Doug Farris officiating. There will be full military honors at the graveside.
The family would like to especially thank his caregiver, Jeanette Thigpen, and also Bobbie Hill for their love and support during this difficult time.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
