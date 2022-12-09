FIVE POINTS, TENNESSEE — James Clyde Gamble, 96, died December 3, 2022. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens with Military Honors at graveside. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army MASH Unit serving in Korea.

