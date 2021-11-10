MILTON, TENNESSEE — Mr. James Conrad Urban, age 78, of Milton, TN, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
Mr. Urban was born March 30, 1943 in Green Hill, AL, a son of the late Jesse Franklin Urban and Millie Fars Coker. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Robert Urban, John Urban, and Jimmy Urban.
He graduated from Rogers High School in Florence, AL. After high school, Mr. Rogers enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served for nearly three years during the Vietnam Conflict. He graduated from the Nashville Auto-Diesel College and worked as a diesel mechanic for Fed-Ex for numerous years until his retirement. Mr. Urban had a hand in raising numerous children and grandchildren and enjoyed them dearly. He was an animal lover and enjoyed being on his property with his family and animals.
Mr. Urban is survived by wife, Kathryn Lavender of Milton, TN; daughter, Jama Carver of Knoxville, TN, and Brian (Rachel) Urban of Athens, TN; grandchildren, Rowan, Lyla Rose, Houston, Mikayla, Meagan, Hayden, and Mia; four great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth (Erline) Urban of Texas; a host of very close stepchildren and stepgrandchildren also survive.
Memorial services for Mr. Urban are scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 11 A.M. at the Avalon Country Club in Lenoir City, TN with a graveside service to follow in Talbott, TN.
