COLUMBIA — James Larry Cooper, 69, (formerly of Florence), passed away Friday, January 29, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, from 10a.m. - 11 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home, funeral services to follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Entombment will follow in Greenview Memorial Park - Love Mausoleum.

