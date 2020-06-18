KILLEN — James Corbin, 92, died June 17, 2020. Services are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Elkins East Chapel.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- European countries slam US withdrawal from tech tax talks
- The Latest: Norwich player returns to training after virus
- Bolton: Trump moves in office guided by reelection concerns
- The Latest: Lexington police probe slurs at online meeting
- Top seller 'Antiracist Baby' to be released as picture book
- Lives Lost: For man with Down syndrome, a college dream
- Prosecutor: Officer kicked Rayshard Brooks after shooting
- Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies
Most Read
Articles
- Florence still awaits response after ransom
- Florence-Lauderdale Farmers Market is open
- COVID cases reported at Florence Nursing Home
- Easterseals has new administrator, new facility
- Florence pays nearly $300,000 in Bitcoin ransom
- Offender from Shoals case has parole denied
- Black panel to answer questions at event
- Rally at the River today in McFarland Park
- Noles not seeking re-election after 28 years on Muscle Shoals council
- Florence celebrates commencement
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- As contact tracing increases, lawmaker looks at regulations
- Jagger Chaz Mills
- Melanie Ellis Musgrove
- Florence still awaits response after ransom
- Asia Meshea Decatur
- TimesDaily all-decade boys basketball team
- Florence-Lauderdale Farmers Market is open
- Man opens fire at Florence officer; no injuries reported
- COVID cases reported at Florence Nursing Home
- Hackers fail to breech Muscle Shoals PD firewall
Images
Videos
Commented
- Completely Negative News is on CNN (10)
- The police are not our enemies (5)
- Dems discard decency to win an election (4)
- Proving their views on sanctity of life (4)
- GOP would rather put you in danger than let you vote freely (3)
- Satchel Defends Stance That Hidden Racism Must Be Addressed (2)
- You Said It (2)
- Trump shouldn’t be allowed to avoid oversight (2)
- Florence still awaits response after ransom (2)
- Recovery will be slow and costly (2)
Online Poll
Do you ever walk on the Old Railroad Bridge?
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented