FLORENCE
James Oscar Cox, 81, of Florence, passed away Monday, June, 27, 2022. Visitation will be today, June 29, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 12 PM at New Hope Church of Christ. The funeral service will immediately follow with Andy White and Mackie Gean officiating. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.
Mr. Cox was a member of New Hope Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Ella Cox; wife, Mary Ann Cox; brothers, Charlie Cox and Glen Cox; sister, Lessie Highland.
James is survived by his children, Adam Cox (Renee), Richard Cox (Tammy), Wayne Cox; grandchildren, Austin Cox, Mark Cox, Clay Cox, Kayla Cox, Nate Cox, Jesse Cox, and William Noel; sisters, Maggie Nichols, Laverne Johnson, Shelia Cox.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
