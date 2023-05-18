ELGIN — James Coy Michael, 94, of Elgin died Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Helen Keller Hospital.
Visitation will be today, May 18, 2023, 10 AM to 2 PM at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 2 PM in the chapel with Brother Bobby Walton officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Michael was a former member of the Alabama Water Well Association and served one term as president. He was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Shane Michael.
He is survived by his wife, Freeda L. Michael; son, James Dwight Michael; stepchildren, James Ashley McGee and Sheila Guiler; grandchildren, Michelle Leigh Russo, Jeremy Christopher Michael, Tiffany LeAnn Michael, Jennifer Holly Bishop, Chante Michael, and Amilia Butler; stepgrandchildren, Emma, Ellia, and Luke Guiler, Mason, Zachery, and Reese McGee; and nine great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be David Michael, John Michael, Luke Michael, Dylan Michael, Mike King, and Alan Michael.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to your favorite charity.
