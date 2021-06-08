SHEFFIELD — James Edward Crabb, Sr., 88, died June 4, 2021. A graveside service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Shoals Memorial Gardens with Williams Funeral Home directing. He was the husband of the late Annette Crabb. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

