RUSSELLVILLE — James Columbus “Sam” Creekmore, age 70, of Russellville, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Helen Keller Hospital.
Sam loved watching and coaching his children and grandchildren in youth sports. His great-granddaughter could always make make him smile when she walked in a room. His greatest loves was the love for his family and Alabama football, Roll Tide.
A private family graveside service will be Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Spruce Pine Cemetery, with Bro. Joel Phillips speaking at the service.
He was preceded in death by his father, Christopher Columbus Creekmore; and mother, Willo Irene South Jordan.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 51 years, Sandra Jackson Creekmore; son, Jamie Creekmore (Carol); daughter, Kim Wimberley (James); grandchildren, Daniel Creekmore (Bre), Joseph Creekmore, Kelsey Gilmer (Chase), Haley Aycock; great-grandchildren, Scarlet Sherron and soon to arrive, Baby Archer Gilmer; siblings, Linda Snells (Bill), Debra Hughes, Vicki Espin, William Lewis Creekmore (Trish); and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Helen Keller Hospital for the love and care shown to our family.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
