NORTH COURTLAND — James Croone, 78, died February 4, 2021. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Jackson Memory Chapel with burial in West Lawrence Memorial Gardens in Town Creek. Public viewing will be today from 10-6 at the funeral home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.