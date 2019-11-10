CHEROKEE — James Curtis Davis, 82 of Cherokee, passed away on November 8, 2019 surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lassie Mae Montgomery Davis; his father, Silas Franklin Davis; and brother, Jarrold Leon Davis.
He is survived by his sons, Keith Davis (Jan), and Eric Davis (Celecia); daughter, Molli Davis; sister, Peggy Tippie (Don); brothers, Jack Davis (Janis), and Gene Davis (Kay); sister-in-law, Gail Davis; the mother of his children, Betty Davis; grandsons, Cody Davis (Jessica), Ty Davis, and Seth Davis; granddaughters, Laken Davis, Marissa Davis, Chelsea Dewberry, Abbey Dewberry, and Chaylee Davis; great granddaughters, Alexandria Dodd, and Braylee Bevis; and great grandsons, Dalton Dodd and Bentley Dodd. He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews.
James graduated from Cherokee High School in May of 1955. He was active in the United States Marine Corps where he served a three-year term during peace time. He received a good conduct medal and was honorably discharged in May of 1962 as a Corporal E-4 Class.
He attended Cherokee Cumberland Presbyterian Church, was a member of the Cherokee Volunteer Fire Department and served five years as a lieutenant and coached his sons in Dixie Youth Baseball and Football.
James was an avid Alabama Football fan and enjoyed watching games with his sons. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing, hunting, walking nature trails at the Natchez Trace, and driving around to look at the scenery. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family, including weekly visits to Mama Jean’s Restaurant with his sons.
James was retired from Reynold’s Alloys Plant and resided in Cherokee. Visitation will be at Morrison Funeral Home in Cherokee Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 11 a.m. -1 p.m., with the funeral service following in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow the service in Cherokee Memorial Park.
