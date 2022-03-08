FLORENCE — James Dwight Frye, 74, died March 6, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home, Florence. Private family graveside at Harrison Chapel Cemetery.

