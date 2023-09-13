F.9.13.23 James LLewellyn.jpg
Buy Now

FLORENCE — James D. Llewellyn, 73, passed away September 11, 2023 at his residence. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard, a member of the Florence Elks Lodge, and a member of the Church of Christ. He coached youth sports for several years at Underwood and Central. He was retired as a sales associate.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you