FLORENCE — Don Thomas, of Florence, AL passed away peacefully at his home in the loving company of his daughters on September 9, 2022.
He is survived by his daughters, Jessica Worthington, Elizabeth Thomas, Samantha Thomas, and preceded in death by his daughter, Alicia Bell and father, Jim Thomas. Survived by mother, JoAnn Thomas, and sisters, Lisa Hannah and Janis Poss.
Don had a long career as an electrician with IBEW Local #481. He was a thrill seeker who loved skydiving, hang gliding, and white water rafting. He was a loving father, son, and a friend to many who will be dearly missed. Rest In Peace Papa.
Services will be held at Greenview Memorial Park & Funeral Home on September 14th from 10 a.m. to noon, 3657 Old Chisholm Road, Florence, AL.
