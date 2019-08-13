KILLEN — James Daniel “J.D.” Ridgeway, 40 of Killen, AL passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 11 a.m. to noon at Elkins East Chapel. The funeral service will follow at noon in the chapel with Brother Jerry Marlow officiating. Interment will be in Anderson Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carrie Ridgeway; grandparents, Bennie Joe Ridgeway, Cager and Edith Curtis; biological grandparents, Gaston and Cora Belle Weldon; uncles, Orvle, Johnny and Don Weldon.
Survivors include his daughter, Caralyse Ridgeway; parents, Danny and Jane Ridgeway; sister, Nona Butler (Chris); grandmother, Margie Ridgeway; nieces, Ivy Hice, Sky Hice, Lilly Butler and Gina Brown; nephew, Jesse Butler.
Pallbearers will be Kendall McGee, Josh Hice, Chance Newton, Chris Butler, Jason Handback, Jason Heupel, Corey Hendon and Kendall Harrison.
You’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
