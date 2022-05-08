TUSCUMBIA — James Edward Danley, 87, Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 10, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Bart Bowlin officiating. Interment will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence.
Jim was a veteran of the US Air Force and a Life Member of Shoals Elks Lodge 2860. He retired from Ford Motor Company and was a United Auto Workers Representative. Jim enjoyed serving his community in a variety of ways, including serving on a committee that provided scholarships for local High School students, and chairing the committee that organized Fun Day in the Park activities. He loved working outdoors and took pride in his yardwork. Jim loved to travel, going on many vacations in his motorhome with his family. He loved people and had many friends who will miss his dearly.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Danley; children, Mark Danley and Julie Danley; stepsons, James Ward and Patrick Ward; and sisters, Carolyn Perkins and Direnda Dolan.
Pallbearers will be Jim’s Elks brothers, Jim Luncford, Johnny Howard, Gary Helmick, Jackie Streit, Jim Bragwell, and Dan Barger. Jim’s nephews, Chuck, Scott, and Chris Perkins, and Bryan, Bob, and David Dolan, will serve as honorary pallbearers.
