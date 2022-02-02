LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — James “Danny” Clayton, 71, died January 31, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mars Hill Baptist Church. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in New Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Neal Funeral Home is directing.

