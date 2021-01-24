TUSCUMBIA — J.D. Rhodes, 65, Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Due to Covid-19, there will be no services.
J.D. was retired from Norfolk Southern Railway. He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Rhodes; father, A.P. Rhodes; and brother, Terry Rhodes.
J.D. is survived by his wife of 34 years, Kim Rhodes; children, Sarah Edwards (Josh) and Thomas Rhodes; and grandchildren, Hannah and Beau Edwards. “Grumpy” will be greatly missed by his Boo and Beau.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses and doctors at Helen Keller Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented