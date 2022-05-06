KILLEN — James David Atkinson, 75, of Killen, passed away May 4, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, May 7, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church and service will start at 1:00 p.m. with Pastors David Cofield and Tim Akers officiating. Burial will follow in Bluewater Cemetery. Williams Funeral Home is assisting.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Willodean Atkinson, and brother, Randy Atkinson.
Survivors include his loving wife, Jewel D. Atkinson; children, Andrea Holt, Dana Kelley (Andy), April Mitchell (Bill), Billy Walton, Donna Horton (Jerry), Jason Walton (Shae); sisters, Shirley Scanlon and Diane Lawson (Mike); fifteen grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
James served in Vietnam and was recipient of two Purple Hearts. He retired from TVA and was known and loved by many.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Kids to Love or St. Jude. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
