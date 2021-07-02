MUSCLE SHOALS
James David Box, 79, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Colbert Memorial Chapel from 12-2 p.m. with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Henry Melton will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He was a member of Faith Tabernacle Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lassie Box.
He is survived by his wife, Fannie Mae Box of Muscle Shoals, AL; son, Caleb David Box (LaReda) of Columbus, MS; daughters, Kelly Jimenez (Tod) of Muscle Shoals, AL, Karla Holden (Andy) of Rogersville, AL, Kristian Box Johnson (Craig) of Muscle Shoals, and Kelly Grace Hollis (Cedric) of Mt Pleasant, TN; sister, Betty Lou Peebles; 11 grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Holden, Isaiah Box, J.D. Box, Corey Marler, Zion Box, Zion Hollis, Cedric Hollis, and Craig Johnson.
Special thanks to the nursing staff and doctors at North Alabama Medical Center.
