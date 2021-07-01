MUSCLE SHOALS
James David Box, 79, died June 29, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. The service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Fannie Mae Box.
