FLORENCE — James David Bratcher passed away on May 25, 2023 in Florence, AL at the age of 91. He was born in the Central community on February 2, 1932 to Marvin and Ruth Bratcher Patterson, both of whom predeceased him, as well as a stepfather, James O. Patterson. His wife and high school sweetheart, Martha Jane Smart, also predeceased him. He met Janie when they were working at the Crystal Plunge swimming pool at what became the Fairgrounds in Florence, AL. Two siblings predeceased him, as well. Always dear to his heart were Helen Lazenby (Dank) and Gene Bratcher. What began as close relationships with siblings and the many Broadfoot and Bratcher cousins in childhood remained through adulthood. One favorite past time in recent years was driving him through the Central and Cloverdale communities while he reminisced.
