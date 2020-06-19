FLORENCE — James David Burns, Sr., 86, of Florence, passed away June 17, 2020 at Helen Keller Hospital after an extended illness. He was a member of Glendale Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Friday June 19, 2020 from 11:30-12:30 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. in Pleasant Hill Methodist Church Cemetery with Ben Siegel officiating. The family requests that everyone please follow the CDC guidelines for COVID-19.
Mr. Burns was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Clara Burns; wife of 64 years, Betty Burns; son, David Burns, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Joanie Burns; and brother, Ben Burns.
He is survived by his daughter, Mitzy Neal and husband, Kenny of Florence; grandchildren, Nickie Killian (Stephen), Decatur, Brandi Foster (John), Killen, Ellen Goodman (Greg), Florence, Jamie Holbrook (David), Hamilton, AL and Betsy Berry (Patrick), Florence; and eight great grandchildren.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented