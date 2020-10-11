KILLEN — James David Collier, 67, of Killen, passed away October 9th at his residence. He was a member of the Church of Christ faith and retired from Reynolds Metals. David was a loving father/husband/band daddy. He had numerous friends and loved ones and never met a stranger.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie Collier; sons, Jason Collier and Jeremy Collier(Julie); grandchildren, Avery & Wheeler Collier, Colt & Rhett Collier, and Clay Birdyshaw; brothers, Mike Collier and Mark Collier(Tabitha); sisters, Cathy McDonald(Ronnie) and Rhonda Holden(Terry); numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents, Hauti & Mildred Michael Collier; brother, Dennis Collier; and sister, Vonda Etheridge.

Visitation for David will be on Wednesday, October 14, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The Memorial service will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Greg Dial officiating.

The family would like to say a special “Thank You” to Hospice of North Alabama for everything that they did for David and for the family.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

