RUSSELLVILLE — James David Hamm, 56, Russellville, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 11, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Crooked Oak Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
David is survived by his wife, Susan; daughters, Cristy, Wendy, and Ginger; sisters, Kay Poole, Tammy Lovelle, and Tina Williams; and grandchildren, Daren Spires, Elana Crumpton, Michael McKenzy, Madison and Zane Gauthier, and Conner Maple.
Pallbearers will be Joe Williams, Chris Gauthier, Cody Maple, Daren Spires, Kyle Moody, and other family and friends.
The family would like to extend special thanks to those who donated and helped.
