LUTTS, TENNESSEE — James Davis “Jim” Powers, 66, died July 15, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shackelford, Collinwood. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Mount Hope Cemetery. He is survived by his iwfe, Brenda Holt Powers.