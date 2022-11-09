WATERLOO — James “David” Young, 75, died November 7, 2022. There are no services planned at this time. Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights will announce arrangements. To leave condolences please visit www. morrisonfuneral homes.com to leave condolences.

