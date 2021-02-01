HILLSBORO — James Oneal Davis, 73, died January 29, 2021. There will be a graveside services at 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Davis Cemetery, in Hillsboro. Public viewing will be Tuesday from noon-6 p.m., at Jackson Memory Funeral home.

