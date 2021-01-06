FLORENCE — James Carl Davis, 80, died January 4, 2021. A graveside service wil be held Saturday at 12 p.m. at Butler Cemetery. He was the husband of Mary Ivy. Condolences may be left a sprywilliams.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.