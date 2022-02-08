FLORENCE — James Dennis Lancaster, 67, of Florence, passed away February 4, 2022 after an extended illness. He was a member of Pine Hill Church of Christ, Lauderdale County Hunting Club (Gravely Springs), and a 1972 graduate of Bradshaw High School and UNA. Jim’s favorite past time included hunting with his son and grandkids, golfing with friends and family, and playing and listening to music. He was an avid sports fan for the Crimson Tide, Tennessee Titans, and the Atlanta Braves. He was a beloved Dad, Paw Paw, and friend. He will be missed immensely by all.
Visitation will be Friday, February 11, 2022 from 11-1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the chapel with Steve McFall and Ronnie Pannell officiating. Entombment will follow in Greenview Memorial Park Love Mausoleum.
Mr. Lancaster was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Karen Lancaster; father, H.F. “Speedy” Lancaster, and his mother, Camille Lancaster.
He is survived by his son, Kane Lancaster (Mellany); daughters, Brooke and Lindsey Lancaster; brother, Mike Lancaster (Barbara); sisters, Barbara Galbreath (Jim) and Debbie Bump (Fred); grandchildren, Brentyn Lancaster, Paige Prince, Brody Prince, Maddox Ramos, Carter Ramos, and Charlotte Lancaster; and his best friend, his dog, Shadow Blu.
Pallbearers will be Brentyn Lancaster, Maddox Ramos, Brody Prince, Carter Ramos, Casey Darby, and Scott McFall.
Honorary pallbearers will be Vince Lindsey, Mike Curtis, and his nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to CCI and Family Hospice Care of Huntsville for their care and compassion for our father.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
