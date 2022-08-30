HAMILTON — James Dodd, 78, died August 27, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 at Hamilton Church of Christ. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at the church with interment in Lynn Cemetery. Marion County Funeral Home assisted the family.

