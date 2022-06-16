LORETTO, TENNESSEE — James Don “Jim” Green, 78, of Loretto, TN, passed away June 13, 2022 at NHC Scott Rehabilitation in Lawrenceburg. Jim was the owner of Loretto Landscape and a member of Loretto United Methodist Church. He was also a member of Loretto Lions Club. Jim was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Jim is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Liz” A. Mitchell Green; son, Johnathan Lee Green and James Lance Green (Jill); daughter, Lisa Dawn Green (Amy Sarah Marshall Green); sister, Wanda Green Connelly; grandchildren, Crews Smith, Tristan Green, Cora Belle Green, Josephine Green-Marshall, Alyssa Green, and Samuel Green-Marshall.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Lee Green and Kathleen Ada Crews Green; brother, Bobby Green.
Visitation will be today, June 16, 2022 from 5-8:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday at 12:00 P.M. at Loretto United Methodist Church with Rev. Jeff Jacob officiating. The casket will lie in state Friday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. Burial will be in Loretto Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Loretto United Methodist Church Building Fund.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
