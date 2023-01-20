FLORENCE — James Donald “Jim” Willis, 76, died January 18, 2023. Visitation will be today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Railroad Cemetery.

