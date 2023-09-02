F.9.2.23 James Deaton.jpg

SHEFFIELD — James Douglas Deaton, 70, Sheffield, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023. The family will receive friends and family for visitation on Monday, September 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow with Forrest Smallwood and Rev. Buddy Dover officiating. Interment will be in Cherokee Memorial Park.

